Harvey signed a minor-league deal with the Royals on Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The 31-year-old is unlikely to be anything other than organizational depth for the Royals this season unless he unexpectedly impresses while throwing at the team's alternate training site. His lowest ERA in the last four years was a 4.86 mark back in 2016, and he struggled to an awful 7.09 mark in 12 starts for the Angels last year.
