The Royals placed Harvey on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain.

Harvey's injury had previously been deemed right posterior shoulder discomfort, but a different label for the injury was provided when Kansas City announced his move to the IL. In any case, the injury will sideline Harvey for the remainder of the season, as the 20-29 Royals would need a miracle to reach the playoffs. Over his seven appearances (four starts) with Kansas City, Harvey posted an 11.57 ERA and 2.74 WHIP across 11.2 innings.