Harvey (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts in three innings in a loss to the Reds in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Harvey gave up back-to-back homers to Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez in the third inning, and that was enough to stick him with the loss. The 31-year-old Harvey pitched to a 7.09 ERA and 39:29 K:BB in 59.2 innings with the Angels last year. His first look with the Royals was no better -- fantasy managers can't trust Harvey outside the deepest of formats. If he gets another turn in the rotation, Harvey would line up to face the Cardinals on Tuesday.