Peacock was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

The right-hander was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Royals on Sunday, and he'll join the major-league bullpen after Jake Brentz (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. Peacock made two relief appearances for Arizona this year, and he posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in 2.2 innings.

