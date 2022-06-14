site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Matt Peacock: Starts rehab assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Peacock (illness) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday.
Peacock has been on the COVID-19 injured list for the last two weeks. That relatively short absence may require just one or two rehab innings before he's ready to return.
