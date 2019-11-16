Play

Reynolds signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Saturday.

After seeing some major-league action in the three years prior to 2019, Reynolds played solely with Triple-A Fresno last season. He hit .295/.401/.521 with 16 home runs and 55 RBI over 111 games in 2019. The 28-year-old will likely serve as organizational depth within the Royals organization, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him get some playing time in the majors given his past experience.

