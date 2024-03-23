Manager Matt Quatraro informed Sauer he made the Royals' Opening Day roster, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports Saturday.

Sauer will be a member of the Royals' bullpen to begin the season. As a Rule 5 pick, Sauer has a fair amount of job security, though he's also earned the spot with a 2.53 ERA over 10.2 innings across eight Cactus League appearances. Sauer has experience as a starter in the minors while in the Yankees' organization, so he should be able to provide a multi-inning option out of the bullpen with the Royals.