Sauer has allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out eight over six innings across four Cactus League games.

Sauer was selected by the Royals from the Yankees in the Rule 5 Draft in December. As such, he has to be on the Royals' major-league roster all season or they will have to offer him back to the Yankees. Sauer hasn't pitched above Double-A yet in his career, but he had a 3.29 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 83 strikeouts in 68.1 innings at that level last season. The Royals have plenty of candidates for rotation spots, but Sauer's pitched well enough in the spring to justify getting a bullpen spot in 2024.