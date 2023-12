Castillo was designated for assignment by the Royals on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Kansas City had to free up a 40-man roster spot for Hunter Renfroe, whose two-year, $13 million contract is now official. Castillo, 24, holds a 5.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 47:24 K:BB in 59.2 career major-league innings.