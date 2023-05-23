site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Max Castillo: Moves to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
May 23, 2023
Royals optioned Castillo to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Castillo was needed for 4.2 innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's loss to the White Sox, so he probably wasn't going to be available for at least another day or two. Nick Wittgren was called up from Triple-A to replace Castillo on the 26-man active roster.
