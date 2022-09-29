Castillo is listed as the Royals' probable starting pitcher for Sunday's game in Cleveland.
Through his first three starts as a member of the Royals after coming over in a trade with the Blue Jays on Aug. 2, Castillo has logged a 5.93 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 13.2 innings. He'll get one final chance Sunday to try and end the season on a high note, but Castillo will still likely have to compete for a spot in the Royals' Opening Day rotation next spring regardless of how he fares against the Guardians.