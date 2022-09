Castillo was recalled from Triple-A Omaha ahead of his start against the Mariners.

Castillo most recently logged a scoreless inning at Triple-A on Thursday and he has not made a traditional start since Sept. 15, so it's probably a long shot for Castillo to go deep enough to qualify for the win. He has pitched five or more innings in one of his 11 appearances in the majors this year. Castillo has been effective to the tune of a 2.97 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 30.1 innings.