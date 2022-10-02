Castillo (0-2) took the loss Sunday in Cleveland, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five in five innings.

Six of the seven runs against Castillo came in the second inning as the Guardians sent nine batters to the plate and Will Brennan and Josh Naylor each launched three-run homers. Castillo figured it out after that and retired the final 10 batters he faced but, at that point, the damage had already been done. The 23-year-old was acquired from the Blue Jays before the trade deadline and struggled mightily for the Royals, compiling a 9.16 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB in 18.2 innings across five appearances.