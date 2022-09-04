Castillo allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five in 4.2 innings of a 3-2 win Sunday in Detroit. He did not factor into the decision.

Castillo was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday to fill in for Zack Greinke (forearm) in the rotation. He cruised through the first three innings, scattering a single and a walk before Harold Castro launched a two-run home run in the fourth. As a starter, he has a 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB in 17 innings across four starts for the Royals and Blue Jays. Should he continue in the rotation, his next start will likely be next weekend in a rematch at home against the Tigers.