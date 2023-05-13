Castillo allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Brewers. He did not factor in the decision.

Castillo worked as a bulk reliever behind opener Josh Taylor. The damage against Castillo amounted to an Owen Miller solo home run and a Tyrone Taylor RBI single. Through two long-relief outings, Castillo owns a 3.86 ERA, but it comes with a 1.86 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB through seven innings. Considering he had a 9:10 K:BB through 24.1 innings with Triple-A Omaha prior to his call-up, it appears the right-hander could still benefit from some time working on his control in the minors.