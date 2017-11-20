Viloria was added to the Royals' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

The 20-year-old backstop clearly has the offensive chops to profile at the position, but at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, there are many evaluators who don't think he will be able handle the defensive grind of being a big-league catcher. He hit .259/.313/.394 with eight home runs at Low-A last season after breaking out in rookie ball in 2016 (159 wRC+).