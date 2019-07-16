Viloria will be recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Viloria made his big-league debut with the Royals a season ago, slashing .259/.286/.333 with four RBI over 10 games. After Kansas City traded away Martin Maldonado on Monday night, Viloria and Cam Gallagher figure to share the catching duties for the remainder of the 2019 campaign.