Royals' Meibrys Viloria: Heading to Triple-A
Viloria was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
The 23-year-old was in competition for the backup catching job behind starter Salvador Perez in spring training, but he'll end up beginning the season in the minors. Viloria appeared in 42 games in 2019 and had a .211/.259/.286 slash line with one home run in 148 plate appearances.
