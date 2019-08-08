Viloria is out of the lineup Thursday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.

Nick Dini will make his debut behind the plate and hit eighth against left-hander Matthew Boyd. Viloria has started in four of the past seven contests at catcher and is 3-for-15 with a home run and four RBI over that stretch. The 22-year-old left-handed catcher is slashing just .200/.333/.200 in 12 plate appearances against southpaws.