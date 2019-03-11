Viloria remains part of Kansas City's plans for the 2019 season, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

While Cameron Gallagher is slated to open the year as the backup catcher behind Martin Maldonado, the Royals haven't forgotten about Viloria, who figures to be up with the big-league team at various points throughout the season. "If (Viloria) goes down to the Minor Leagues and continues to swing the bat, he'll force our hand," stated general manager Dayton Moore. Viloria went 7-for-27 with two doubles and four RBI in the majors last season, and he'll only help his case if he's able to swing a hot bat at Triple-A Omaha, where he figures to begin the regular season.

