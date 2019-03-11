Royals' Meibrys Viloria: In mix for 2019
Viloria remains part of Kansas City's plans for the 2019 season, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
While Cameron Gallagher is slated to open the year as the backup catcher behind Martin Maldonado, the Royals haven't forgotten about Viloria, who figures to be up with the big-league team at various points throughout the season. "If (Viloria) goes down to the Minor Leagues and continues to swing the bat, he'll force our hand," stated general manager Dayton Moore. Viloria went 7-for-27 with two doubles and four RBI in the majors last season, and he'll only help his case if he's able to swing a hot bat at Triple-A Omaha, where he figures to begin the regular season.
More News
-
Royals' Meibrys Viloria: Scratched due to coach's decision•
-
Royals' Meibrys Viloria: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Royals' Meibrys Viloria: Joins big-league club•
-
Royals' Meibrys Viloria: Sent down to minors•
-
Royals' Meibrys Viloria: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Royals' Meibrys Viloria: Stands out among Low-A catchers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...