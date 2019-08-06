Royals' Meibrys Viloria: Pops first big-league homer
Viloria went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Red Sox.
His seventh-inning shot off Nathan Eovaldi was the young backstop's first career big-league home run. Viloria is slashing .267/.353/.433 through nine games, and it looks like the Royals will give him more than just a backup's workload down the stretch -- he's started eight games to Cam Gallagher's 12 since Viloria was called up.
