Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday that Viloria (undisclosed) is tracking well to return from the injured list soon, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Viloria was placed on the 10-day injured list July 6 for an undisclosed reason, but it appears that he'll be able to return soon. Whether he'll be on track for the start of the regular season remains to be seen. If he's ready for Opening Day, Viloria could serve as the Royals' backup catcher with Cam Gallagher (illness) currently sidelined.