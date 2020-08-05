site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Meibrys Viloria: Recalled by Royals
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 5, 2020
at
5:11 pm ET 1 min read
Viloria was recalled by the Royals on Wednesday.
Viloria could compete with Cam Gallagher for backup catcher at-bats this season, but it would take an injury to Salvador Perez for either player to earn significant playing time. Viloria hit just .211/.259/.286 in 42 games last season.
