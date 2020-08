The Royals recalled Viloria from the taxi squad prior to Sunday's game against the Twins.

He assumed the active roster spot of Jakob Junis (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Though Viloria drew the start at catcher Sunday after Salvador Perez (eye) was scratched ahead of the contest, he'll likely serve as the No. 2 option behind Cam Gallagher in the event Perez's bout with blurry vision results in him moving to the IL.