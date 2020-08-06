site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Meibrys Viloria: Removed from active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Royals optioned Viloria to their alternate training site Thursday.
Viloria's demotion helps the Royals get their roster down from 30 to 28 men ahead of Thursday's deadline. The Royals' No. 3 catcher had yet to appear in a game for the club this season.
