Viloria (coach's decision) was removed from Sunday's lineup against the Twins because he was late arriving to the ballpark, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Viloria overslept and was late getting to the field, so manager Ned Yost benched Viloria for the day. Playing time figures to be hard to come by down the stretch of the regular season for the 21-year-old backstop, with Salvador Perez and Cameron Gallagher both ahead of Viloria on the depth chart.