Viloria remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indians, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Since being recalled from the Royals' taxi squad Aug. 16, Viloria has started in seven of the team's 23 games, going 4-for-21 at the dish. Though top backstop Salvador Perez (eye) is still sidelined, Cam Gallagher will continue to serve as the No. 1 catcher until the former is ready to return from the 10-day injured list.