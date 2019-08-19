Viloria is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

The lefty-hitting Viloria will take a seat for the second straight day with the Royals facing a southpaw (John Means) in the series opener. Viloria still appears to be the Royals' preferred catcher versus right-handed pitching, with Nick Dini occupying the shorter end of a platoon.

