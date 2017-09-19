Royals' Meibrys Viloria: Stands out among Low-A catchers
Viloria finished 2017, his first campaign out of rookie levels, with a .259/.313/.394 slash line over 101 games with Low-A Lexington.
The 20-year-old catcher popped eight home runs, logged 52 RBI and scored 42 runs over 363 at-bats. Among South Atlantic League catchers, Viloria finished second (behind Greenville's Roldani Baldwin) in nearly every fantasy-worthy stat category. The 2016 Pioneer League MVP, Viloria looks more than ready to jump up to High-A Wilmington when next season rolls around.
