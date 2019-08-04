Viloria is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

No. 1 catcher Cam Gallagher will step back in behind the dish after Viloria caught Danny Duffy and drove in two of the Royals' three runs in Saturday's loss. Since moving up to the big club in mid-July, Viloria has gone 7-for-26 with no home runs and four RBI in eight games (seven starts).