Royals' Melky Cabrera: Buries Mariners in doubleheader
Cabrera went a combined 4-for-8 with a home run, five RBI and two runs in a doubleheader against the Mariners on Sunday.
Cabrera smacked his 14th long ball of the year off Mariners starter Erasmo Ramirez with two on and two out in the third inning of Game 2. It was the first homer by the "Melk Man" in a Royals uniform since 2011. More importantly, though, he's now up to 62 RBI this season -- good for 23rd in the American League -- and his 125 hits are tied for sixth most in the AL.
