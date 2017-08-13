Royals' Melky Cabrera: Deals crushing blow to former team

Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, the deciding hit in Saturday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.

Cabrera's eighth-inning blast, his 16th of the season, was especially sweet because it dealt the final blow to his former team. Since coming over from the White Sox to the Royals, the 13-year veteran is 16-for-51 (.314) with three home runs and 13 RBI over 13 games. Overall, Cabrera is hitting .297 with 69 RBI on the year.