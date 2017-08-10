Play

Royals' Melky Cabrera: Drives home three in losing cause

Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI in an 8-5 loss against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

He's gone on a rampage over the last five games, going 9-for-21 (.429) with a pair of homers, eight RBI and his only steal of the season. This year has largely been more of the same for Cabrera, who's traditionally been a relatively high-average hitter (albeit with a couple of down years) with some pop, but he's got a chance to set a new career best in homers -- at 15 now, he's just three shy of the 18 he managed back in 2011.

