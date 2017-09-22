Royals' Melky Cabrera: Drives in only run in three-hit effort

Cabrera went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's 1-0 win at Toronto.

Cabrera drove in the game's lone run with a single in the third inning, but was also caught stealing later in that frame. The veteran outfielder continues to bat third in the order for Kansas City's underwhelming offense and needs just five RBI to match his career high of 87 set during his first stint with the Royals back in 2011.