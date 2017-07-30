Royals' Melky Cabrera: Likely to man right field in KC
Cabrera is expected to act as the primary right fielder when he joins the Royals on Tuesday, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Cabrera primarily played left field during his tenure with the White Sox, although many people expected him to supplant Brandon Moss as the designated hitter in KC. Instead, the Royals will move "The Melk Man" over to right field, thus bumping Jorge Bonifacio into the mix for at-bats as the DH with Moss. Alex Gordon is also expected to get some days off down the stretch, which could also mean that Cabrera would slide over into left. Nonetheless, it appears that the Royals want to get Cabrera into the lineup as often as possible while they contend for a spot in the playoffs.
More News
-
Royals' Melky Cabrera: Returns to KC in three-player deal•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Will start Monday•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Removed with foot bruise•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Posts second four-hit game in week•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Thrives in leadoff spot•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Launches ninth homer in Sunday's win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...