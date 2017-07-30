Royals' Melky Cabrera: Likely to man right field in KC

Cabrera is expected to act as the primary right fielder when he joins the Royals on Tuesday, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Cabrera primarily played left field during his tenure with the White Sox, although many people expected him to supplant Brandon Moss as the designated hitter in KC. Instead, the Royals will move "The Melk Man" over to right field, thus bumping Jorge Bonifacio into the mix for at-bats as the DH with Moss. Alex Gordon is also expected to get some days off down the stretch, which could also mean that Cabrera would slide over into left. Nonetheless, it appears that the Royals want to get Cabrera into the lineup as often as possible while they contend for a spot in the playoffs.