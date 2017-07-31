Royals' Melky Cabrera: Makes team debut as No. 3 hitter
Cabrera will start in right field and bat third Monday against the Orioles.
Acquired Sunday from the White Sox, Cabrera will be making his second debut with the Royals, as he spent the 2011 campaign in Kansas City. The Royals plan to have Cabrera serve in an everyday role in right field as they attempt to chase down a playoff spot, which likely means one of Jorge Bonifacio, Alex Gordon or Brandon Moss will have to hit the bench in any given game. For the series opener Monday, it will be Bonifacio who draws the short end of the stick.
More News
-
Royals' Melky Cabrera: Likely to man right field in KC•
-
Royals' Melky Cabrera: Returns to KC in three-player deal•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Will start Monday•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Removed with foot bruise•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Posts second four-hit game in week•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Thrives in leadoff spot•
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...