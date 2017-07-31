Royals' Melky Cabrera: Makes team debut as No. 3 hitter

Cabrera will start in right field and bat third Monday against the Orioles.

Acquired Sunday from the White Sox, Cabrera will be making his second debut with the Royals, as he spent the 2011 campaign in Kansas City. The Royals plan to have Cabrera serve in an everyday role in right field as they attempt to chase down a playoff spot, which likely means one of Jorge Bonifacio, Alex Gordon or Brandon Moss will have to hit the bench in any given game. For the series opener Monday, it will be Bonifacio who draws the short end of the stick.