Royals' Melky Cabrera: Out of Saturday's lineup
Cabrera is out of Saturday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
He is hitting .260/.295/.365 with one home run in 104 at-bats in the season's final month. Jorge Bonifacio will start in right field and hit fifth.
