Royals' Melky Cabrera: Returns to KC in three-player deal

The White Sox traded Cabrera along with cash considerations to the Royals on Sunday in exchange for minor-league pitchers A.J. Puckett and Andre Davis.

The 32-year-old Cabrera didn't have much of a future with the rebuilding White Sox, but he could provide an upgrade in either left field or designated hitter for the playoff-contending Royals, who have received limited production from Alex Gordon and Brandon Moss, respectively, at those spots this season. No matter where he ends up seeing most of his at-bats, it's expected that Cabrera will retain an everyday role in his second stint with Kansas City after slashing .295/.336/.436 with 13 home runs and 56 RBI for the White Sox in 2017. According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the White Sox will pick up about half of the remaining $5.1 million on Cabrera's contract before the outfielder hits free agency in the offseason.