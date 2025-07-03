Fulmer signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Thursday.

Fulmer lost his place on the Cubs' 40-man roster last Thursday despite pitching three scoreless innings during his time with the team. He'll now attempt to work his way back into the big leagues with Kansas City, though he will first need to prove himself at Triple-A Omaha. As long as the 32-year-old's 3.00 ERA in the minors this year follows him to his new organization, it may not be long before he gets a shot with the Royals.