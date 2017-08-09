Royals' Michael Gigliotti: Moves up to Low-A affiliate
Gigliotti was promoted Low-A Lexington on Wednesday, MLBPipeline.com reports.
After Kansas City selected him out of Lipscomb in June's first-year player draft, Gigliotti began his professional career with the rookie-level Burlington Royals and earned a quick move up a rung on the minor-league ladder after slashing .329/.442/.477 in 42 games. The left-handed outfielder doesn't offer much pop, but his combination of on-base skills and speed could eventually make him a top-of-the-order option for the Royals if he's able to experience similar success in the upper minors.
