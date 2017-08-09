Play

Royals' Michael Gigliotti: Moves up to Low-A affiliate

Gigliotti was promoted Low-A Lexington on Wednesday, MLBPipeline.com reports.

After Kansas City selected him out of Lipscomb in June's first-year player draft, Gigliotti began his professional career with the rookie-level Burlington Royals and earned a quick move up a rung on the minor-league ladder after slashing .329/.442/.477 in 42 games. The left-handed outfielder doesn't offer much pop, but his combination of on-base skills and speed could eventually make him a top-of-the-order option for the Royals if he's able to experience similar success in the upper minors.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast