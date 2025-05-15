Lorenzen (3-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Astros after allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk in 7.1 innings. He struck out five.

Although Wednesday marked Lorenzen's longest outing of the season, he gave up greater than three runs for just the third time in nine starts. While the veteran right-hander matched a season worst with seven hits allowed, he's now tossed at least six frames in four of his past five appearances. Lorenzen will look to continue providing length for the Royals in his next scheduled start against the Giants next week, when he'll carry a steady 3.76 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 45:15 K:BB over 52.2 innings in 2025.