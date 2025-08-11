Lorenzen (oblique) struck out four batters and allowed three earned runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.2 innings Sunday in a rehab start with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Lorenzen made his second rehab start as he works back from a left oblique strain, going deeper into the outing Sunday than in his first appearance. Before landing on the injured list July 14, the right-hander was unspectacular in 18 starts for the Royals, posting a 4.61 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 99.2 innings. While Cole Ragans (shoulder) is still in the early stages of mound work during his rehab, the trade deadline acquisitions of Bailey Falter and Ryan Bergert have added competition to the rotation ahead of Lorenzen's expected return in the near future.