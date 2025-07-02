Lorenzen allowed three runs on six hits and struck out five without walking a batter over 4.2 innings to take a no-decision versus the Mariners on Tuesday.

Lorenzen had some trouble in the fifth inning, when he allowed two of the three runs, and he ultimately wasn't allowed to finish the frame. That cost him a chance at his first win since June 8, but this was still a decent performance, which saw the right-hander avoid issuing a walk for the second start in a row. He's now at a 4.95 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 78:28 K:BB across 92.2 innings through 17 starts. Lorenzen has given up 21 runs over 30.1 innings since the start of June, so he'll be looking to turn things around. His next start is tentatively projected to be at Arizona this weekend.