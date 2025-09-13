Lorenzen (5-11) took the loss Friday, allowing six runs on 10 hits and two walks over three innings against Philadelphia. He struck out three.

Lorenzen surrendered just one run across the first two innings but gave up three in the third and was pulled after surrendering three straight doubles to open the fourth inning. The veteran right-hander has lost his past three starts and has a 6.18 ERA in six outings since returning from an oblique injury in mid-August.