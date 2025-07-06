Lorenzen (5-8) earned the win in Sunday's game at Arizona, allowing two hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The Kansas City right-hander produced an astounding 17 whiffs in this 82-pitch outing to tally his first win since June 8. With this performance, Lorenzen notched his seventh quality start of the season and matched his season-best with seven Ks, a mark he reached four times prior to Sunday. The 33-year-old lowered his season ERA from 4.95 to 4.61 across 99.2 frames to go with a 1.30 WHIP and 85:29 K:BB. Lorenzen currently lines up to make his next start against the Mets at home next weekend.