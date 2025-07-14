The Royals placed Lorenzen on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain.

Lorenzen had to be scratched from his final scheduled first-half start over the weekend due to what was referred to as an illness at the time, but it's an oblique strain that lands him on the IL. The right-hander will be eligible for activation July 26, but it's too soon to know whether he will be ready at that time. Lorenzen finished the first half with a 4.61 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP over 99.2 innings.