Lorenzen (2-3) earned the win over the Rockies in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader, allowing one run on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

It was a solid performance from Lorenzen, who held Colorado off the board until Jordan Beck launched a solo home run with two outs in the sixth inning. The 33-year-old Lorenzen lowered his ERA to 3.90 with a 1.45 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB through his first five starts (27.2 innings) with Kansas City. Lorenzen is currently in line to face the Rays on the road in his next outing.