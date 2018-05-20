Royals' Michael Mariot: Signs minors deal with Royals
Mariot signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Mariot will be assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. The righty was released by the Padres last week after allowing 18 runs over 13.1 innings of work this season. He has 49.2 innings of big-league experience during his career. He'll serve as organizational depth with Kansas City.
