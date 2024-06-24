The Royals activated Massey (back) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Massey has been limited to just 29 games this season because of a pair of back-related absences. He responded well to a recent pain-killing injection, however, and is ready to give it a go for the Royals. There's certainly risk in another aggravation of the back issue, but Massey is worth picking up in fantasy leagues where available given how well he had been hitting before getting hurt (.854 OPS).