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Royals' Michael Massey: Belts pinch-hit homer Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Massey went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over Detroit.

With southpaw Framber Valdez starting for Detroit, Massey opened Sunday's matchup on the bench before entering in the sixth inning and swatting a go-ahead, two-run homer off lefty Drew Sommers in the eighth frame. Massey has gone 12-for-32 (.375) with four extra-base hits, five RBI and six runs in 10 games since the All-Star break. In 87 total contests, he's slashing .274/.312/.440 with eight homers, 36 RBI, 36 runs and two stolen bases while operating as Kansas City's primary second baseman for most of the season.

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